Heating up this weeknd!

Even as we head further into fall, summer-like weather makes a comeback this weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Look for highs on both Saturday and Sunday to top out well into the 80s or around 90. A select few spots will likely be approaching records. Generally sunny skies and limited cloud cover are expected overhead through the middle of next week.

We'll be near record highs on Saturday for much of eastern Iowa.
We'll be near record highs on Saturday for much of eastern Iowa.(KCRG)

Rain and storm chances return to the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week with cooler, more seasonal weather settling in by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

