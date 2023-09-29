Show You Care
Grundy County firefighter arrested for allegedly setting string of fires he later responded to

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Kendall Rhoads, of Grundy Center, faces 13...
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Kendall Rhoads, of Grundy Center, faces 13 counts of second degree arson, and one count of reckless use of a fire or explosives.(Grundy County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Holland, Iowa firefighter was arrested Thursday for allegedly starting fires that he would later respond to with the fire department.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Kendall Rhoads, of Grundy Center, faces 13 counts of second degree arson, and one count of reckless use of a fire or explosives.

The investigation began in April after a string of fires, which the sheriff’s office said were mostly ditch fires, with some spreading into nearby corn fields. Other fires happened at buildings on abandoned properties.

The sheriff’s office said Rhoads was a Holland firefighter for the past six years. He would allegedly start fires and then respond with the fire department and help in the effort to extinguish the fires.

The sheriff’s office credits the public for helping to solve this case.

