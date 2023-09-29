Show You Care
Dubuque police ask for help identifying theft suspect

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly committed a theft in Dubuque last week.(Dubuque Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly committed a theft in Dubuque last week.

Police did not release details about when or where the alleged theft occurred, other than to say it happened on Sept. 18.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has information regarding the theft, is asked to submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.

