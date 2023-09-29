City of Cedar Rapids looking to add homeless liaison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “This is at the top of the list of issues we are going to address, not just from a policy standpoint, but from a funding standpoint as well,” said Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell.

Mayor O’Donnell made that comment after TV9 showcased the dangers facing the city’s growing homeless population. That story centered on the body of a homeless man found in the Cedar River in August. Cedar Rapids Police told TV9 that 53-year-old Kevin Finch died of natural causes, so he didn’t drown, but police didn’t know how ended up in the river and aren’t investigating.

Some from the homeless community told TV9 that Finch’s death scared them. They told us the police would force them to move, making them feel forgotten with nowhere to go.

The city spent $24,000 to bring in the National Alliance to End Homelessness to assess how the city is handling its growing homeless population. Mayor O’Donnell said the group told them they had all the pieces in place, they just needed to work together better, but before that happens, both the alliance and Mayor O’Donnell worried there could be more homeless people facing a deadly situation.

You don’t have to look much further than Green Square to see the increasing number of people who are homeless. An annual count found 15% more people living outside this year compared to last. Sandy Minnaert is one of them.

“I’ve been homeless for the last 3-months,” said Minnaert.

Living as a homeless person hasn’t been easy, but the biggest issue is finding a safe place to sleep. She said police often forced her and others to move out of city parks.

“They tell us to move on, you need to go, quit putting yourself in compromising positions,” she said. “I don’t know what else I’m supposed to do. I’m not trying to put myself in a compromising position.”

The National Alliance to End Homelessness said dispersing homeless people like Minnaeart can push them away from much-needed resources. Something it said could have had a hand in the death of Kevin Finch and why Mayor O’Donnell said it was urgent to act now.

“There are a lot of Kevin’s out there and we see them every day in Cedar Rapids,” said Mayor O’Donnell. “That’s why it is a top priority of the city council to make sure that we are here as a city for everyone.”

Mayor O’Donnell said the alliance had told the city it had all the pieces in place to address homelessness, but those may not be working effectively. The city is now setting up an oversight board and hiring a homeless liaison.

“That person will be responsible and accountable to the goals that we set,” she said. “We’ll be making sure that we’re all working together in the best way.”

Mayor O’Donnell said they’re still working to construct the board and are about a year away from filling the new liaison position. She said they can identify state and federal funding for housing, but that’s a long time to keep more homeless people from dying on the streets.

“We are all aware that these are human beings facing complex issues and each one to a person very different issues,” said Mayor O’Donnell. “As a city, we are here to say that we’re in it for the long hall.”

Minnaert, however, wants a safe place to sleep while she continues to look for sustainable housing.

“There are so many other things that I feel take precedence over us being in the park,” said Minnaert.

