Chickasaw County officials asking for public’s help in locating missing teen

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 18-year-old.

Kaden Ray Wilken of Nashua, IA was last seen at approximately 2:30 on September 27th, 2023.

Kaden is 6′01″, has blonde hair, and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office at 641-394-3121.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.