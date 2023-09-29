Show You Care
Chickasaw County officials asking for public’s help in locating missing teen

Kaden Wilken
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 18-year-old.

Kaden Ray Wilken of Nashua, IA was last seen at approximately 2:30 on September 27th, 2023.

Kaden is 6′01″, has blonde hair, and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office at 641-394-3121.

