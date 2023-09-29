Show You Care
Cedar Rapids police warn about scam targeting grandparents

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are warning about a new “hard-to-resist” scam targeting grandparents.

They are being called by crooks, claiming to be police officers.

The scammers demand money to release their grandchildren, who are out-of-town and in trouble.

They request wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or cash. They also usually make up a reason for urgency to prevent a victim from having enough time to think about the situation or ask a family member about it.

Officers say these calls can be very convincing.

One victim this week in Cedar Rapids lost over $10,000.

Police say to hang up the call and contact family members directly to verify these claims.

If you think you or a family member may have fallen victim to a scam, call police right away at 319-286-5491.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

