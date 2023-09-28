Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Wrong-way driver hits police vehicle at low speed in Bremer County crash

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Denver, Iowa said a driver going the wrong way hit an officer’s vehicle when the officer tried to stop them on Wednesday night.

Police said they were notified of the wrong-way driver on Highway 63 heading northbound in the southbound lanes at around 8:20 p.m.

Officers found the driver and tried to stop them by slowing down to a stop. That’s when police say the driver hit the officer’s vehicle at low speed near Highway 63 and 260th Street.

The driver then backed up, going into the ditch.

In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the driver was injured in the incident, but did not confirm the extent of the injuries.

No additional details have been released about this crash.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
Officials release name of 74-year-old woman killed in Johnson County crash
First of its kind sober living home opening in Johnson County
First of its kind sober living home opening in Johnson County
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Caitlin Clark features in new Nike ad(Courtesy: Nike Basketball)
Caitlin Clark featured in new Nike ad
Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on...
One dog available for adoption of 131 rescued

Latest News

Voters learn nuts and bolts of Dubuque bond referendum
Voters learn nuts and bolts of Dubuque school bond referendum
WAGNER TAILS: Houby and Alice
COGS holds rally at Iowa Board of Regents meeting demanding a 25% wage increase
COGS holds rally at Iowa Board of Regents meeting demanding a 25% wage increase
COGS holds rally at Iowa Board of Regents meeting demanding a 25% wage increase
COGS holds rally at Iowa Board of Regents meeting demanding a 25% wage increase