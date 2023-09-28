Wrong-way driver hits police vehicle at low speed in Bremer County crash

DENVER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Denver, Iowa said a driver going the wrong way hit an officer’s vehicle when the officer tried to stop them on Wednesday night.

Police said they were notified of the wrong-way driver on Highway 63 heading northbound in the southbound lanes at around 8:20 p.m.

Officers found the driver and tried to stop them by slowing down to a stop. That’s when police say the driver hit the officer’s vehicle at low speed near Highway 63 and 260th Street.

The driver then backed up, going into the ditch.

In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the driver was injured in the incident, but did not confirm the extent of the injuries.

No additional details have been released about this crash.

