WAGNER TAILS: Houby and Alice

CEDAR RAPIDS AND WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Houby’s name may sound familiar. He’s named after the Houby Days Festival in the Czech Village in Cedar Rapids.

This three-year-old arrived at Last Hope Animal Rescue in the summer of 2022, and no one has applied to adopt him yet.

Houby loves to go for walks, and he’d love a yard of his own to explore. The hound mix is looking for a home with elementary aged or older kids to play with him.

He’s described as a relaxed, laid back dog. LHAR staff say he could do well in a home with another dog with a similar personality. Click HERE (and scroll to the bottom of the page) for the adoption application.

--

A three-year-old cat is looking for a home to call her own. Alice arrived at the Cedar Bend Humane Society as a stray.

CBHS staff members say Alice is pretty independent at the shelter, and they think her affectionate and playful side will come out when she adjusts to her new home.

This dilute tortoiseshell is fond of gentle ear scratches. She could go to a home with other cats, but she’d also be content as the only pet. Click HERE for the adoption application.

