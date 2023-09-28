Voters learn nuts and bolts of Dubuque school bond referendum

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday, the Dubuque Community School District held a public session to educate voters about a $150 million bond referendum that will be on the ballot this November.

If passed, it would consolidate the middle schools from three to two, and one of those would be a new school on the site of Washington Middle School. It would also fund the purchase of land for a potential future elementary school and add air conditioning to schools that don’t have it.

There were about thirty people at Wednesday night’s session.

TV9 caught up with both of them to hear what they thought about the referendum. They both said they were leaning toward voting in favor of the bond, but they came to the session in order to really understand the issue.

“Almost everyone agrees that investing in the school district, investing in our youth and our teachers is a good idea. I don’t think there’s any debate on that,” said Tony Summer, a parent in the district. “I think, if there is a debate, it’s deciding, okay, this is a nice chunk of money. If we are going to give this to the school district, to our youth, to the teachers, right, what is the best way to do that?”

District leaders say this is a tax-neutral bond, meaning people won’t see their taxes increase or lower if it passes.

There is one more info session on Oct. 18 at Marshall Elementary at 5:30 p.m.

