Univ. of Iowa police warn Hawkeye fans of ticket scams

FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, Sept. 16, 2017. The University of Iowa announced 26 of its athletes across five sports are alleged to have participated in sports wagering in violation of NCAA rules. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are urging Hawkeye fans to use official ticketing platforms to avoid possibly becoming a victim of a scam.

The University of Iowa Police Department said most scams reported so far this season have come via social media websites and instant messaging platforms.

The police department released the following tips:

  • Buy from official sources - the university’s official ticket office or SeatGeek, this year’s official ticketing partner.
  • Be wary of social media sales - avoid buying from people you don’t know on social media or messaging apps.
  • Spot the signs of a scam - Scammers usually ask for payment in a specific way, like buying gift cards, wiring money, using cryptocurrency, or through a bank or credit card account (such as Venmo or Zelle). They also typically pressure you to act fast.
  • Check the ticket prices - research the average price for a ticket to a game. If the seller is offering a ticket for a price that’s too good to be true, it probably is.
  • Don’t share sensitive information with strangers - Never share a photo of your student ID, driver’s license or payment cards with a stranger. They could use it to steal your identity or perpetuate a scam using your name and likeness.
  • Meet in person and pay securely - Arrange to meet the person you’re buying tickets from in a public place and bring a friend for added security. Consider making the exchange near a local law enforcement agency.
  • Report suspected scams - If you suspect you may be a victim of a ticketing scam, call University of Iowa police by calling (319)-335-5022.

