Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Undefeated Coe in a “different mode” this week, preparing for No. 3 Wartburg

"We're in a different mode mentally because we've had this game circled on our calendars"
By Jack Lido
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The last time Wartburg and Coe both came into their ARC rivalry undefeated was back in 2010.

Wartburg is ranked No. 3 in the d3football.com poll, while Coe is just receiving votes. Both teams have rolled through their respective schedules.

The Kohawks have been looking forward to this test for a while.

“We’re in a different mode mentally because we’ve had this game circled on our calendars since the schedule came out,” said Coe quarterback Carter Maske. “We have a bad taste in our mouth the past couple years.”

The Knights have won each of the last five matchups.

“We’re treating this like championship mentality,” said Coe senior defensive lineman Alex Aitchison. “We really think this is gonna be it for us proving whether we got it or not.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
One dead following Johnson County county crash
First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
Officials release name of 74-year-old woman killed in Johnson County crash
Investigators said Noah Debettignies, of Cedar Rapids, admitted to swaddling the baby and...
Cedar Rapids man charged after allegedly breaking baby’s leg and ribs
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it helped remove nearly 100 dogs and puppies, some just...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa removes nearly 100 dogs from central Iowa puppy mill
James Anthony Rupe
Operation Quickfind: James Rupe

Latest News

After a potential offensive breakout, Iowa State looks to reverse road woes at Oklahoma
After an offensive breakout, Iowa State looks to reverse road woes at Oklahoma
Caitlin Clark features in new Nike ad(Courtesy: Nike Basketball)
Caitlin Clark features in new Nike ad
What it takes to install the ice at Coralville's 'Xtreme Arena'
How to install the ice at Coralville’s ‘Xtreme Arena’
Hawks not dwelling on Penn St. loss
“You can’t lose the game twice,” Hawkeyes turning the page after 31-0 loss