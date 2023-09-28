Undefeated Coe in a “different mode” this week, preparing for No. 3 Wartburg

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The last time Wartburg and Coe both came into their ARC rivalry undefeated was back in 2010.

Wartburg is ranked No. 3 in the d3football.com poll, while Coe is just receiving votes. Both teams have rolled through their respective schedules.

The Kohawks have been looking forward to this test for a while.

“We’re in a different mode mentally because we’ve had this game circled on our calendars since the schedule came out,” said Coe quarterback Carter Maske. “We have a bad taste in our mouth the past couple years.”

The Knights have won each of the last five matchups.

“We’re treating this like championship mentality,” said Coe senior defensive lineman Alex Aitchison. “We really think this is gonna be it for us proving whether we got it or not.”

