Rental unit listing scams on the rise in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque is warning residents that a suspected uptick in fraudulent rental unit listings is appearing online.

Over the past few days, officials have noticed increased attempts to post fraudulent rental unit listings on the City’s website. They say attempts to post those listings are also likely being made through other sources, such as Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace.

Officials say that most of the scams occur in one of two ways. In the first method, scammers will copy legitimate listings but substitute their own contact information. In the second method, they will make up listings for units that do not exist. In either case, scammers will try to collect money on properties that they do not actually own.

To avoid being scammed, officials recommend:

Performing an online search for the address to ensure the building matches any photos posted in the listing.

Searching for the rental company’s name with keywords like “scam” or “fraud.”

Considering the price of the listing. If it is much lower than most other properties in the area, it is likely a scam.

Avoiding properties that pressure applicants to send a payment before making the unit available for viewing.

Residents can call Dubuque Police at (563) 589-4230 to review the information if they believe a listing is a scam.

Potentially fraudulent rental listings can also be reported through the Federal Trade Commission’s website at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or through the Iowa Attorney General’s office at the link here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.