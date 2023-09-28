Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Rental unit listing scams on the rise in Dubuque

Over the past few days, officials have noticed increased attempts to post fraudulent rental...
Over the past few days, officials have noticed increased attempts to post fraudulent rental unit listings on the City’s website.(WALB)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque is warning residents that a suspected uptick in fraudulent rental unit listings is appearing online.

Over the past few days, officials have noticed increased attempts to post fraudulent rental unit listings on the City’s website. They say attempts to post those listings are also likely being made through other sources, such as Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace.

Officials say that most of the scams occur in one of two ways. In the first method, scammers will copy legitimate listings but substitute their own contact information. In the second method, they will make up listings for units that do not exist. In either case, scammers will try to collect money on properties that they do not actually own.

To avoid being scammed, officials recommend:

  • Performing an online search for the address to ensure the building matches any photos posted in the listing. 
  • Searching for the rental company’s name with keywords like “scam” or “fraud.” 
  • Considering the price of the listing. If it is much lower than most other properties in the area, it is likely a scam. 
  • Avoiding properties that pressure applicants to send a payment before making the unit available for viewing.

Residents can call Dubuque Police at (563) 589-4230 to review the information if they believe a listing is a scam.

Potentially fraudulent rental listings can also be reported through the Federal Trade Commission’s website at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or through the Iowa Attorney General’s office at the link here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
Officials release name of 74-year-old woman killed in Johnson County crash
Caitlin Clark features in new Nike ad(Courtesy: Nike Basketball)
Caitlin Clark featured in new Nike ad
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
First of its kind sober living home opening in Johnson County
First of its kind sober living home opening in Johnson County
Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on...
One dog available for adoption of 131 rescued

Latest News

FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick...
Univ. of Iowa police warn Hawkeye fans of ticket scams
Police arrested Kyle Rickel, who is accused of shooting a police officer in Algona, Iowa.
Man charged with killing Algona police officer back in Iowa
Dustin Lynch
Country music artist Dustin Lynch coming to Cedar Rapids in 2024
Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday