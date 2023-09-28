Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Ozempic label updated after reports of blocked intestines

The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.(David J. Phillip | AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration updated the label of the diabetes drug Ozempic to acknowledge reports of blocked intestines in some people using it.

Ozempic and its sister weight loss drug, Wegovy, have recently soared in popularity.

The medications mimic a hormone the body naturally makes to slow the passage of food through the stomach, which helps people feel fuller longer.

The labels of Wegovy and a diabetes drug called Mounjaro acknowledge reports of intestinal blockage in some people who use them.

Ozempic’s label has been updated to say that as well.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
Officials release name of 74-year-old woman killed in Johnson County crash
Caitlin Clark features in new Nike ad(Courtesy: Nike Basketball)
Caitlin Clark featured in new Nike ad
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
First of its kind sober living home opening in Johnson County
First of its kind sober living home opening in Johnson County
Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on...
One dog available for adoption of 131 rescued

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
LIVE: House Republicans to make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
File - Mei Michelson prepares to watch a Netflix DVD at her home in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct....
Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service bows out as its red-and-white envelopes make their final trip
File - Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids is lit up in pink lights for breast cancer...
Mercy Medical in Cedar Rapids to light the night pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month
Merriam-Webster released its list of new words that made it to the dictionary this year.
690 words added to the dictionary