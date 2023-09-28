Mercy Medical in Cedar Rapids to light the night pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center and Alliant Energy will work together to light the night pink to spread awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Hall-Perrine Cancer Center and other areas on the Mercy campus, along with the Alliant tower, will be illuminated in pink throughout October to honor breast cancer survivors.

But Mercy is getting a head start by turning on the lights on Thursday.

During this Power of Pink event, people can enjoy live music, fireworks, and a giveaway for pink LED light bulbs.

People can also pick up information about this Sunday’s “Especially for You” Race Against Breast Cancer.

Alliant Energy will also light up its building in downtown Cedar Rapids in pink for October.

