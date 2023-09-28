Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Mercy Medical in Cedar Rapids to light the night pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month

File - Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids is lit up in pink lights for breast cancer...
File - Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids is lit up in pink lights for breast cancer awareness month (October 2019).(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center and Alliant Energy will work together to light the night pink to spread awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Hall-Perrine Cancer Center and other areas on the Mercy campus, along with the Alliant tower, will be illuminated in pink throughout October to honor breast cancer survivors.

But Mercy is getting a head start by turning on the lights on Thursday.

During this Power of Pink event, people can enjoy live music, fireworks, and a giveaway for pink LED light bulbs.

People can also pick up information about this Sunday’s  “Especially for You” Race Against Breast Cancer.

Alliant Energy will also light up its building in downtown Cedar Rapids in pink for October.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
Officials release name of 74-year-old woman killed in Johnson County crash
Caitlin Clark features in new Nike ad(Courtesy: Nike Basketball)
Caitlin Clark featured in new Nike ad
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
First of its kind sober living home opening in Johnson County
First of its kind sober living home opening in Johnson County
Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on...
One dog available for adoption of 131 rescued

Latest News

Founder of Des Moines nonprofit Will Keeps to release memoir in October
Founder of Des Moines nonprofit Will Keeps to release memoir in October
Founder of Des Moines nonprofit Will Keeps to release memoir in October
Founder of Des Moines nonprofit Will Keeps to release memoir in October
Republican presidential candidates, from left, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey...
Donald Trump skipped the GOP debate again. This time, his rivals took him on directly
Wrong-way driver hits police vehicle at low speed in Bremer County crash