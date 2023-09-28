Show You Care
Marion to offer housing rehabilitation program for residents

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the City of Marion announced that they have partnered with the Housing Fund for Linn County to provide a program that can assist Marion homeowners

The program, which uses ARPA funding, is set to assist income-qualified residents with up to $20,000 in interior and exterior project-related costs.

Eligible applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • They must own a home within the City of Marion
  • They must be the homeowner and own the property on which the home sits
  • The home must be owner-occupied
  • The resident’s annual gross income must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (ex. $75,700 for a family of four)

Interested homeowners are encouraged to visit www.ecicog.org/housing for more information or contact ECICOG at (319) 289-0060 or by email at deanna.robinson@ecicog.org.

