Marion to offer housing rehabilitation program for residents

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the City of Marion announced that they have partnered with the Housing Fund for Linn County to provide a program that can assist Marion homeowners

The program, which uses ARPA funding, is set to assist income-qualified residents with up to $20,000 in interior and exterior project-related costs.

Eligible applicants must meet the following requirements:

They must own a home within the City of Marion

They must be the homeowner and own the property on which the home sits

The home must be owner-occupied

The resident’s annual gross income must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (ex. $75,700 for a family of four)

Interested homeowners are encouraged to visit www.ecicog.org/housing for more information or contact ECICOG at (319) 289-0060 or by email at deanna.robinson@ecicog.org.

