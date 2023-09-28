Linn County Public Health recommends anyone aged 6 months and older get the new COVID-19 vaccine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a world with no more COVID-19 restrictions or mask mandates, many think getting vaccinated for the virus isn’t necessary. But Linn County Public Health officials warn that this mindset could lead to serious illness.

As temperatures start to drop, the number of COVID-19 cases across the country has begun to rise. But with a new batch of updated COVID-19 vaccines in their inventory, Linn County Public Health officials say now is the time to take advantage of them.

“These are preventative vaccines. We’re trying to prevent serious illness. We’re trying to prevent hospitalizations, and we want to do this now.” said Linn County Public Health Clinical Branch Supervisor Heather Meador.

Although COVID-19 vaccines have been available since December 2020, Meador says it’s important for anyone 6 months and older who hasn’t been vaccinated in the last 2 months to get the newest version.

“So, each year, the virus continues to circulate and it mutates, it changes a little bit. So this new formulation is a much better match to what’s circulating in the community to help make sure that individuals are protected from COVID-19,” said Meador.

And cold weather can make it even easier for the virus to spread, meaning vaccination is the best way to ensure you won’t miss out on any upcoming holiday plans.

“In the winter time, we’re inside, we’re close together, we have the heat on so those nasal passages become really dry. It allows those viruses to really enter our system and we’re much more susceptible in the wintertime,” said Meador.

For many Iowans, there’s a bit of confusion as to whether or not they need to get vaccinated again, to which Meador recommends relying on a trusted healthcare professional to determine the best approach for you.

“We’ve come a long way. We now have natural immunity, we have vaccine-induced immunity, we’ve learned more about the virus, so we’re in a different place. However, that doesn’t mean that we can become complacent... We would encourage you to stay off of social media. And, you know, friends are great, but they don’t always have that background, that knowledge, so ask that trusted healthcare professional.” said Meador.

And in addition to getting vaccinated, Meador says it’s still crucial to keep doing simple measures, such as washing your hands, covering your cough, and staying home when you’re sick to prevent serious outbreaks in your community.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.