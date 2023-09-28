Iowa City Fire Department trains for emergency medical service calls in Hickory Hill Park

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - This week groups of Iowa City Firefighters and Johnson County Ambulance Services rushed to tend to a simulated patient at Hickory Hill Park. It helps prepare them for actual future calls.

“We practice using our UTVs in a remote location to access patients, package them, and then get them back to an ambulance where they can be transferred to the hospital,” said Lt. Brandon Smith with the ICFD.

It’s especially important for ICFD to practice going to these types of calls as they continue to see a majority of calls require emergency medical services.

In 2022, they responded to 9,039 calls for service. 56% of those were Emergency Medical Service calls.

“The majority of what we do, we want to make sure we have those skills even that much sharper,” said Lt. Smith. “Integrating Johnson County Ambulance into our EMS training helps us with that continuity of care from the location we access a patient to the time we transfer them to be transported to the hospital.”

Training that requires navigating narrow and sometimes obstructed paths also contributes to that level of care. Even the most experienced first responders can learn more about driving a UTV and using the department’s navigation system.

“We don’t get a lot of calls out here, we do get some, but it’s not something we’re used to doing,” said Cory McFarland with ICFD. “So we come out here and do this to make sure that we are prepared when it does happen and we can do it quickly to treat our patients efficiently.”

