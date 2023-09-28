Heinz creates ‘new’ sauce for Taylor Swift
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Heinz is releasing a condiment in honor of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
The limited edition sauce is called “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch.“
A Swift fan says that is what she appeared to be eating with chicken tenders at Kelce’s NFL game on Sunday.
The sauce is technically not new. Heinz usually calls it “Kranch,” but a hundred bottles will come with the custom label.
Heinz has not yet said how to get the limited edition sauce.
