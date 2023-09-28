Hamburg Inn No. 2 announces reopening date

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After a series of temporary closures, the Hamburg Inn No. 2 is set to reopen.

Hamburg Inn No. 2 has a nearly 90-year history having been open since 1935. Back in August, Nate Kaeding and Gold Cap Hospitality, the owners of Pullman Bar & Diner and St. Burch Tavern, purchased the iconic diner citing their intention of keeping the Iowa City staple alive with the next generation.

The restaurant announced that they will reopen on Thursday, October 5th, at 7:00 a.m.

The diner says they hope the public will join them in celebrating Homecoming Week in Iowa City “with the classic Hamburg Inn tastes of Pieshakes, fried chicken, and celebratory cups of bottomless coffee.”

The restaurant will be set to be open for business from 7:00am to 9:00pm from Monday through Saturday, and Sunday from 7;00 am to 8:00am.

