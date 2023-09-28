Former Iowa Hawkeye Robert Gallery to serve as honorary captain this weekend at Kinnick

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa Hawkeye offensive lineman Robert Gallery will be an honorary captain at Kinnick Stadium this weekend when Iowa takes on Michigan State.

His number 78 will be added to the Ring of Honor on Saturday, and he will join the Iowa Captains for the pregame coin toss at midfield.

The three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection played for the Hawkeyes from 2001-2004 before being drafted second overall by the Oakland Raiders in the 2004 NFL Draft.

During the 2002 season, Gallery and the Hawkeyes went 11-2, winning the most games in program history. The team also won its first Big Ten title in 12 years.

Gallery’s NFL career lasted 8 years. He played in Oakland for seven seasons before spending the final year of his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2011.

He was inducted into the University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 6:37 p.m. and will be televised on NBC.

