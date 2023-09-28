Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Former Iowa Hawkeye Robert Gallery to serve as honorary captain this weekend at Kinnick

Iowa offensive tackle Robert Gallery waits to walk onto the field before Iowa's game against...
Iowa offensive tackle Robert Gallery waits to walk onto the field before Iowa's game against Penn State, in this Oct. 25, 2003 photo, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(CHARLIE NEIBERGALL | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa Hawkeye offensive lineman Robert Gallery will be an honorary captain at Kinnick Stadium this weekend when Iowa takes on Michigan State.

His number 78 will be added to the Ring of Honor on Saturday, and he will join the Iowa Captains for the pregame coin toss at midfield.

The three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection played for the Hawkeyes from 2001-2004 before being drafted second overall by the Oakland Raiders in the 2004 NFL Draft.

During the 2002 season, Gallery and the Hawkeyes went 11-2, winning the most games in program history. The team also won its first Big Ten title in 12 years.

Gallery’s NFL career lasted 8 years. He played in Oakland for seven seasons before spending the final year of his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2011.

He was inducted into the University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 6:37 p.m. and will be televised on NBC.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
Officials release name of 74-year-old woman killed in Johnson County crash
Caitlin Clark features in new Nike ad(Courtesy: Nike Basketball)
Caitlin Clark featured in new Nike ad
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
First of its kind sober living home opening in Johnson County
First of its kind sober living home opening in Johnson County
Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on...
One dog available for adoption of 131 rescued

Latest News

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara (12) looks to pass against Penn State during the first half of...
Hawkeyes will test Michigan State acting coach’s claim that his team is on verge of a breakthrough
Caitlin Clark features in new Nike ad(Courtesy: Nike Basketball)
Caitlin Clark featured in new Nike ad
Hawks not dwelling on Penn St. loss
“You can’t lose the game twice,” Hawkeyes turning the page after 31-0 loss
Penn State defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (52) pressures Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill...
Iowa’s 76 yards against Penn State were second-fewest in Kirk Ferentz’s 25 years