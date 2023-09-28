Fog again present for some this morning, pleasant afternoon follows

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another morning of some dense fog for parts of eastern Iowa, with conditions set to improve by later in the morning.

Until then, be prepared for changing visibility on your morning commute. Areas along and south of U.S. Highway 30 could see some of the lowest visibilities at times, with some expansion possible to the northeast. Things should start to diminish between 10:00 a.m. and Noon at the latest.

Visibility, in miles, in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Otherwise, expect a day that is similar to Wednesday overall, but without the chance for isolated showers. Skies should turn partly cloudy from lunchtime and beyond, with gradual clearing continuing into the evening. A light easterly breeze will accompany highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Those temperatures will likely be the coolest for several more to follow, as we shift toward a warmer weather pattern overall. Something that’s called an “omega block” will set it across the central and eastern United States for a few days, where a large high aloft is flanked by lows on either side. This tends to slow down the overall pattern for a while, and really puts us in a favorable spot for warm and dry conditions.

An "omega block" pattern will settle in for several days, giving us warm and dry conditions. (KCRG)

Highs will push into the 80s as soon as Friday as a result, with southerly breezes helping the cause when paired with plenty of sunshine. Further increases will happen for the weekend, with highs into the mid and upper 80s. Some spots could come close to 90, which puts record highs only a few degrees out of reach. These highs will be at least 15 degrees above normal for this time of year, so it’s a rather unusual way to wrap up September and start October.

Eventually, we should see the blocking pattern start to break down late next week, though the exact speed at which it does that is still a little uncertain. That’s why the tail end of the 9-day forecast shows shower and storm chances across a few days. We may be able to refine those chances to narrower windows as we get closer. Recent indications have trended toward a cooler end to next week, getting temperatures closer to normal for this time of year.

