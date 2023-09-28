Finding hope throughout pediatric cancer: Family hopes to help others

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa family is hoping to give back to families battling pediatric cancer, but that will be after their 10-month-old daughter finishes five rounds of chemotherapy herself.

When Brooke Kaas was 18, she was told she would never be able to have children.

”We didn’t do any fertility treatments or anything. I just could not go back through all of that again. It’s pretty rough to do that stuff- mentally, physically, both. And the heartbreak month after month after month of the negative tests. I just mentally couldn’t do that again,” Brooke said.

With children from a previous marriage, the Kaas’ thought their family was complete, and they were content.

But a miracle happened.

”For her to tell me yes, I’m pregnant and went and got four more while I was gone,” Scott said.

“I think I took six total because I just didn’t believe it,” Brooke said.

Baby Devyn was their miracle. Even through a complicated pregnancy, Devyn was born healthy. But just before she turned 7 months old, Devyn was having fevers and screamed with any movement of her left leg.

”When we took her in right away she noticed that Devyn’s color was off and she called her a porcelain baby. Devyn was literally as white as the whitest thing you could imagine,” Scott said.

As soon as the family got home from getting tests done-- the phone rang.

”Brooke handed me the phone and the doctor explained that there were some abnormalities her in blood test and we needed to get down to the University of Iowa Hospital as soon as possible. And I’m like ok where are we going and she said the 11th floor,” Scott said.

Their miracle baby was diagnosed with a type of bone marrow cancer.

”Obviously you’re sitting there totally stunned. The doctor just told you your child has leukemia, she’s seven months old, through the biggest thing that she said was this isn’t a death sentence. She said there’s no reason not to have hope,” Scott said.

And hope is what the Kaas family has held onto. At 10 months old, Devyn still has three rounds of chemo to finish, but when she is finished, her family hopes to give back and help others who may be in similar situations to make the transition from home to hospital easier.

”So we want to see what we can do to help the hospital with whatever it might be for those folks to have a seamless transition to come in so they can just care for their child and nothing else,” Scott said.

The family said they were so thankful for their care team at the University of Iowa Hospital Stead Family Children’s Hospital, including outside organizations that donate time and money. One of those charities- Scott knows so well.

”I’ve been involved with a charity named Aiming for a Cure for about 20 years. They’re very good friends of our family lost their son to cancer quite a few years ago. His name was Ben and before Ben passed away they started the Aiming for a Cure Foundation,” Scott said.

Scott said that before having a child with cancer, it was difficult to understand what the families he was helping were going through.

Now being on the other side, he said it was amazing to see how much these organizations care for the kids.

