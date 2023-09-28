Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Davenport to open investigation into alderman’s claims of racist comments used in City Hall

Davenport City hall
Davenport City hall(KWQC)
By Kyle Bales
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - During its council meeting Wednesday, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said the city would open an investigation into claims made by Alderman Tim Kelly about a fellow alderman using the n-word after a city meeting in August.

The Mayor says he will hand-pick a panel of “respected and well-known members of the community” to investigate the allegations.

Kelly said it was fellow Alderman Robby Ortiz who made the comments.

“We were actually having a discussion on being better aldermen, how to come and do our jobs and enjoy doing our jobs. And I said you guys are racially insensitive to things that go on for me and my community, and I need you to pay more attention to these things. I said the days of Archie Bunker, honky and negro are over. And Ald. Ortiz just unleashed: That’s hard for me because I say what’s up n—, hey n—, that’s my n—. I looked at my surroundings, they kind of looked at me, and then I thought I’m done.”

Kelly said the city is late in acting.

Ortiz said he welcomes an investigation.

Originally on the agenda for Wednesday was to appoint a person to take the seat of 7th Ward alderman until an alderman is elected in November. However, the council chose to vote on a later date. The council recently removed Derek Cornette after allegations of harassment and inappropriate conduct.

Cornette is running in the Oct. 10 primary.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
Officials release name of 74-year-old woman killed in Johnson County crash
Caitlin Clark features in new Nike ad(Courtesy: Nike Basketball)
Caitlin Clark featured in new Nike ad
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
First of its kind sober living home opening in Johnson County
First of its kind sober living home opening in Johnson County
Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on...
One dog available for adoption of 131 rescued

Latest News

Anyone who has been hit by this scam should contact the Iowa City Police Department at...
Iowa City Police warning of scammers posing as officers
Over the past few days, officials have noticed increased attempts to post fraudulent rental...
Rental unit listing scams on the rise in Dubuque
FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick...
Univ. of Iowa police warn Hawkeye fans of ticket scams
Police arrested Kyle Rickel, who is accused of shooting a police officer in Algona, Iowa.
Man charged with killing Algona police officer back in Iowa
Dustin Lynch
Country music artist Dustin Lynch coming to Cedar Rapids in 2024