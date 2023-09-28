Country music artist Dustin Lynch coming to Cedar Rapids in 2024

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music artist Dustin Lynch is coming to Cedar Rapids next year with special guest SKEEZ.

Lynch will bring his “Killed the Cowboy Tour” to the McGrath Amphitheatre at 8 p.m. on May 9, 2024.

Pre-sale runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, with general sales to start at 10 a.m. on Friday.

For more information, click here.

