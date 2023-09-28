Brighter and warmer days are ahead!

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds continue to clear this evening and overnight, setting us up for more sunshine and well-above-average temperatures in the days ahead.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

As high pressure and a southerly breeze take charge, generally quiet but warm weather settles in for early October. Something that’s called an “omega block” will set it across the central and eastern United States for a few days, where a large high aloft is flanked by lows on either side. This tends to slow down the overall pattern for a while, and really puts us in a favorable spot for warm and dry conditions. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s Friday afternoon, climbing to the upper 80s for the weekend. Some spots could reach 90, putting us near record territory.

An "omega block" pattern will settle in for several days, giving us warm and dry conditions. (KCRG)

Mid to late next week, another pattern change breaks down this blocking pattern. This brings a return of rain chances and cooler weather back to eastern Iowa for at least a few days.

