Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man died after a motorcycle crash Wednesday, police say.

The Bettendorf Police Department responded around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a crash with a motorcycle at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Olympia Drive, according to a media release.

A preliminary investigation showed a 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster was eastbound on Spruce Hills Drive at a high rate of speed, police said. A 2022 Honda Accord was turning left turn from Olympia Drive onto Spruce Hills Drive when the crash happened.

According to police, before they arrived resuscitation efforts were started on the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man from Bettendorf, was pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said. At this time the motorcyclist will not be identified for family notifications.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. An autopsy is pending by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Any witnesses with information regarding the crash who haven’t spoken to police yet can contact Sgt. Patrick Mesick at 563-344-4047.

