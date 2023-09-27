“You can’t lose the game twice,” Hawkeyes turning the page after 31-0 loss

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The film from Saturday’s 31-0 loss to Penn State is ugly, but Iowa players say they’ve remained positive, because pouting over the loss will only give them the same result.

“You gotta keep moving,” said senior linebacker Nick Jackson. “You can’t lose your game twice, you can’t let last week make you lose this week.”

The Hawkeyes picked up four first downs against Penn State, and netted just 76 total yards.

“Our mindset us to move forward to grow and get better, and our focus right now is on Michigan State,” said junior center Logan Jones.“ After Michigan State, it’ll be on whoever we play next.”

“This is how you found out if we’re a good team or not,” said senior wide receiver Nico Ragaini. “When you get your (butt) kicked like that, how are you gonna show up to pracitce?”

After games like these, the Hawkeyes look to their leaders, and Saturday quarterback Cade McNamara spoke to the team in the locker room.

“I think Cade did a good job talking to us on Saturday, just how we have to learn from the loss,” said Ragaini.

“I just get a feeling something needs to be said. Usually I have a pretty good feeling as to what needs to be said,” said McNamara.

“I’m never gonna say anything to put anyone down or anything. Everything is focused on us getting better and making sure we’re on the right place.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.