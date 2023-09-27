Wisconsin orchard prepares 2,000 glass pumpkins for annual event

EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin (WEAU via CNN) - Two-thousand glass blown pumpkins are ready to go for Wisconsin’s seventh annual Glass Pumpkin Patch sale.

The Glass Orchard will host the event over two weekends in October.

Owner, Dawn Passineau, says they have been preparing since the beginning of the year.

Not only can people purchase glass pumpkins, they can learn about the process of glassblowing for free.

