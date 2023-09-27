Rocco Becht wins Freshman of the Week award as the Cyclones prepare for Oklahoma

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - After Iowa State’s 34-27 win over Oklahoma State, quarterback Rocco Becht earned Maxwell Club National Freshman of the Week honors.

“Actually some of the guys just told me downstairs,” Becht said. “I am proud about that. I couldn’t have done it without this team.”

“I’m excited about that I’m just moving onto this week.”

Becht threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys on Saturday.

“You saw him just continue to gain confidence and momentum,” said head coach Matt Campbell. “Those things are earned, and you have to work hard, and you have to have the ability to have small successes, and then build on those successes.

“It has been fun to watch Rocco continue to grow forward.”

