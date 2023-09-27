Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Rocco Becht wins Freshman of the Week award as the Cyclones prepare for Oklahoma

“I am proud about that. I couldn’t have done it without this team.”
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - After Iowa State’s 34-27 win over Oklahoma State, quarterback Rocco Becht earned Maxwell Club National Freshman of the Week honors.

“Actually some of the guys just told me downstairs,” Becht said. “I am proud about that. I couldn’t have done it without this team.”

“I’m excited about that I’m just moving onto this week.”

Becht threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys on Saturday.

“You saw him just continue to gain confidence and momentum,” said head coach Matt Campbell. “Those things are earned, and you have to work hard, and you have to have the ability to have small successes, and then build on those successes.

“It has been fun to watch Rocco continue to grow forward.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L to R) Hailee Rance and McKenna Rance.
Operation Quickfind: Hailee and McKenna Rance
The Iowa Pork Producers Association is cooking up a marketing campaign with four Iowa State...
New NIL deal with Iowa State football players encourages Iowans to buy more pork
Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations
Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations
First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
One dead following Johnson County county crash
Prison bars
Former Iowa pastor sentenced for drugging, sexually abusing child

Latest News

3A/4A State Baseball Tournament heads to Cedar Rapids’ Veterans Memorial Stadium next year
The Iowa Pork Producers Association is cooking up a marketing campaign with four Iowa State...
New NIL deal with Iowa State football players encourages Iowans to buy more pork
Nine-year-old Wyatt Rannals, from Cedar Rapids, has been named Kid Captain for this weekend’s...
Cedar Rapids 9-year-old named Kid Captain for Hawkeyes matchup against Michigan State
John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, September 24th, 2023
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, September 24th, 2023