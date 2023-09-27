Show You Care
Rentable office space opens in downtown Cedar Rapids

A different type of office space is now officially open in downtown Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A different type of office space is now officially open in downtown Cedar Rapids.

The ribbon cutting Tuesday at The Armstrong Hub was a chance for developers to show off what’s called a “co-working space.”

The building on Third Avenue Southeast has 32 individual offices where people can rent by the month, day, or even hour.

Developer Jon Dusek says, in many ways, the space is a response to the pandemic.

“We’re really trying to address people who have been working out of the house, or maybe even downsized from the bigger, more traditional office space.”

Dusek says about 75 percent of the space is already leased, and they are on track to be fully leased by the end of the year.

