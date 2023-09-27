Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Over 100 masked teens ransack, loot Philadelphia stores leading to several arrests, police say

Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also allegedly assaulted a security guard at the store.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests, authorities and witnesses said.

An Apple Store was hit at around 8 p.m. and police chased fleeing teenagers, recovering dropped iPhones and a “pile of iPads” at one spot, a police statement said.

More than 100 people who appeared to be teenagers looted a Lululemon store, NBC10 Philadelphia reported, citing a police officer.

Video posted on social media showed masked people in hoodies running out of Lululemon and police officers grabbing several and tackling them to the sidewalk, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

No injuries were immediately reported but CBS Philadelphia said a security guard was assaulted at the Foot Locker.

The flash mob-style ransacking followed an earlier peaceful protest over a judge’s Tuesday decision to dismiss murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window.

However, several police commanders said that the store ransacking wasn’t connected to earlier demonstrations, CBS Philadelphia reported.

The thefts also occurred on the same day that Target announced it will close nine stores in four states, including one in New York City’s East Harlem neighborhood, and three in the San Francisco Bay Area, saying that theft and organized retail crime have threatened the safety of its workers and customers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L to R) Hailee Rance and McKenna Rance.
Operation Quickfind: Hailee and McKenna Rance
First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
One dead following Johnson County county crash
The Iowa Pork Producers Association is cooking up a marketing campaign with four Iowa State...
New NIL deal with Iowa State football players encourages Iowans to buy more pork
Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations
Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations
Kalie Hutt
Appanoose County woman charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Hawks not dwelling on Penn St. loss
Hawks not dwelling on Penn State beatdown
First of its kind sober living home opening in Johnson County
First of its kind sober living home opening in Johnson County
Health officials increasing access to doulas in Johnson County
Health officials increasing access to doulas in Johnson County
Health officials increasing access to doulas in Johnson County
Health officials increasing access to doulas in Johnson County