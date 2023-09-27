Operation Quickfind: James Rupe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old.

On September 23rd, James Rupe was last seen at his home on the SW side of Cedar Rapids around 1:30 pm.

He is described as being 5′5″ tall and approximately 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black ripped jeans, and black Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.