Operation Quickfind: James Rupe
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old.
On September 23rd, James Rupe was last seen at his home on the SW side of Cedar Rapids around 1:30 pm.
He is described as being 5′5″ tall and approximately 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black ripped jeans, and black Jordan shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact local police.
