Officials Tour Construction for UIHC North Liberty Site

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa Board of Regents toured the construction of University of Iowa Health Care’s new 60 acre campus along Forevergreen Road in North Liberty.

During the tour project managers showcased new facilities and assistance the new campus would offer. They also displayed virtual renders of what the hospital will look at once construction is finished to celebrate 50% completion.

With the hospital’s groundbreaking in October, 2021, construction is coming along as planned with the facility planning to formally open in early 2025.

“I don’t think words can express the feeling of pride and a sense of accomplishment the team has,” Kirsta Scranton, project manager, said.

This is North Liberty’s first hospital and is being built to address space concerns that challenge the Iowa City campus.

The North Liberty facility will offer specialty care like sports medicine and rehabilitation on top of typical emergency and clinical services. Tertiary care mentioned at the tour includes an extensive physical therapy section, sports medicine, prosthetics and lab services.

Despite construction coming along as planned, the project faced some of the same problems other construction projects experienced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There was a lot of supply chain issues, we worked together to find out how we can get our equipment and electrical gear, mechanical equipment here on time.” Scranton said.

The campus will also offer more educational opportunities with more spaces for training and research labs.

Exterior construction is slated to be complete by the end of the winter.

Construction is being managed by the J.E. Dunn Construction Group is on schedule with the hospital projected to start business in early 2025.

