Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Officials Tour Construction for UIHC North Liberty Site

Officials toured the new North Liberty UIHC campus as construction reaches 50% completion. They also received a showcase of services the hospital will offer.
Officials Tour Construction for UIHC North Liberty Site
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa Board of Regents toured the construction of University of Iowa Health Care’s new 60 acre campus along Forevergreen Road in North Liberty.

During the tour project managers showcased new facilities and assistance the new campus would offer. They also displayed virtual renders of what the hospital will look at once construction is finished to celebrate 50% completion.

With the hospital’s groundbreaking in October, 2021, construction is coming along as planned with the facility planning to formally open in early 2025.

“I don’t think words can express the feeling of pride and a sense of accomplishment the team has,” Kirsta Scranton, project manager, said.

This is North Liberty’s first hospital and is being built to address space concerns that challenge the Iowa City campus.

The North Liberty facility will offer specialty care like sports medicine and rehabilitation on top of typical emergency and clinical services. Tertiary care mentioned at the tour includes an extensive physical therapy section, sports medicine, prosthetics and lab services.

Despite construction coming along as planned, the project faced some of the same problems other construction projects experienced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There was a lot of supply chain issues, we worked together to find out how we can get our equipment and electrical gear, mechanical equipment here on time.” Scranton said.

The campus will also offer more educational opportunities with more spaces for training and research labs.

Exterior construction is slated to be complete by the end of the winter.

Construction is being managed by the J.E. Dunn Construction Group is on schedule with the hospital projected to start business in early 2025.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
One dead following Johnson County county crash
First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
Officials release name of 74-year-old woman killed in Johnson County crash
Investigators said Noah Debettignies, of Cedar Rapids, admitted to swaddling the baby and...
Cedar Rapids man charged after allegedly breaking baby’s leg and ribs
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it helped remove nearly 100 dogs and puppies, some just...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa removes nearly 100 dogs from central Iowa puppy mill
James Anthony Rupe
Operation Quickfind: James Rupe

Latest News

Singer-songwriter Jake Stack says he’s played in a number of bands — and now works as a solo...
‘We’re trying to build that culture here’: Program works to support Iowa’s growing music industry
Officials Tour Construction for UIHC North Liberty Site
Officials Tour Construction for UIHC North Liberty Site
CommUnity Crisis Services lays off 100 employees, nothing will change locally
CommUnity Crisis Services lays off 100 employees, nothing will change locally
CommUnity Crisis Services lays off 100 employees, nothing will change locally
CommUnity Crisis Services lays off 100 employees, nothing will change locally