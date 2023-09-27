Officials release name of 74-year-old woman killed in Johnson County crash

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol has identified the woman who died after crashing head-on into a dump truck in Johnson County on Tuesday.

The Iowa State Patrol said a Ford Escape, driven by 74-year-old Cynthia Asmussen, of Iowa City, was heading westbound when the vehicle crossed the centerline while on a curve in the roadway.

The SUV collided with a Dump Truck head-on at about 12:38 p.m. in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW.

Asmussen was taken to the hospital where she died. The driver of the dump truck was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

