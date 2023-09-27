Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

New live Baby Shark show coming to Cedar Rapids in February

Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour! (CNW Group/VStar Entertainment Group)
Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour! (CNW Group/VStar Entertainment Group)(PRNewswire)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The interactive live stage show “Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour!” is coming to Cedar Rapids next year.

The brand-new live show from Nickelodeon will be at the Paramount Theatre on Feb. 7, 2024.

There will be two opportunities to see the show, with the first show being at 10 a.m. and the second planned for 6 p.m.

In a press release, VStar Entertainment Group said the show brings an all-new original story, featuring music that includes twists on classic “Baby Shark” tunes and visual effects.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Oct. 6 at www.babysharkontour.com.

There are also a limited number of “Fintastic Photo Op” tickets available so people can get an up close and personal photo opportunity with Baby Shark before the show begins.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
One dead following Johnson County county crash
Investigators said Noah Debettignies, of Cedar Rapids, admitted to swaddling the baby and...
Cedar Rapids man charged after allegedly breaking baby’s leg and ribs
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it helped remove nearly 100 dogs and puppies, some just...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa removes nearly 100 dogs from central Iowa puppy mill
James Anthony Rupe
Operation Quickfind: James Rupe
(L to R) Hailee Rance and McKenna Rance.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Hailee and McKenna Rance

Latest News

A Missouri man is now facing charges after a fatal incident in Volga, Iowa in which two people...
Missouri man charged with Homicide by Vehicle after fatal Volga, Iowa incident
Members of the Iowa Board of Regents took an in-person tour of the University of Iowa Hospitals...
Construction more than halfway complete at Univ. of Iowa Health Care North Liberty campus
First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
Officials release name of 74-year-old woman killed in Johnson County crash
Two-thousand glass blown pumpkins are ready to go for Wisconsin’s seventh annual Glass Pumpkin...
Wisconsin orchard prepares 2,000 glass pumpkins for annual event