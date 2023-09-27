New live Baby Shark show coming to Cedar Rapids in February

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The interactive live stage show “Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour!” is coming to Cedar Rapids next year.

The brand-new live show from Nickelodeon will be at the Paramount Theatre on Feb. 7, 2024.

There will be two opportunities to see the show, with the first show being at 10 a.m. and the second planned for 6 p.m.

In a press release, VStar Entertainment Group said the show brings an all-new original story, featuring music that includes twists on classic “Baby Shark” tunes and visual effects.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Oct. 6 at www.babysharkontour.com.

There are also a limited number of “Fintastic Photo Op” tickets available so people can get an up close and personal photo opportunity with Baby Shark before the show begins.

