Missouri man charged with Homicide by Vehicle after fatal Volga, Iowa incident

A Missouri man is now facing charges after a fatal incident in Volga, Iowa in which two people...
A Missouri man is now facing charges after a fatal incident in Volga, Iowa in which two people fell off the tailgate of a truck he was driving earlier this year, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.(Clayton County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VOLGA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Missouri man is now facing charges after a fatal incident in Volga, Iowa in which two people fell off the tailgate of a truck he was allegedly driving earlier this year, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said 24-year-old Tucker Baker, of St. Joseph, Missouri, now faces charges of Homicide by Vehicle - Reckless Driving and Serious Injury By Vehicle.

Investigators said videos of the incident obtained from witnesses show three trucks rapidly accelerating in succession, with the last of the three being the white GMC Sierra, occupied by seven people, that Baker was allegedly driving.

It happened on Domino Road near Volga Campground.

The sheriff’s office said the two men that were injured in the incident were 24-year-old William Gross and 21-year-old Brett Gross, both of St. Joseph, Missouri. They were sitting on the tailgate of the truck when it accelerated, so rapidly they fell off.

Both were rushed to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. William Gross died on July

No one else involved in this incident was injured.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

