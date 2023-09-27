Show You Care
Isolated showers and a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We had a dreary start to the day across Eastern Iowa with clouds, fog, and temperatures in the 60s.

Today & Tonight

However, clouds are expected to clear from the area this afternoon, ushering in a partly cloudy sky for the day along with highs in the low to mid 70s. A few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon, but most will be dry. Patchy fog is expected to develop again tonight with lows dropping into the 50s.

Thursday & Beyond

Thursday’s forecast looks dry with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 70s. However, summer like temperatures return after Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s Friday through the middle of next week. Rain chances after today look few and far between with a mix of sun and clouds through the beginning of next week.

