Government shut down would hurt many Iowa farmers

Many farmers across Iowa rely on support from the US Department of Agriculture for a variety of services and funding.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the end of the month draws closer, the pressure is on for Congress to pass an agreement to prevent a government shutdown. If Congress can’t pass a spending bill over the next few days, then the impact of the shutdown would be felt firsthand by workers - including here in Iowa.

During a government shutdown, a variety of federally funded programs can’t operate - leaving many local farmers in need of assistance. More than most businesses, they rely on help from federal programs throughout the year.

Farms across Iowa get support from the US Department of Agriculture for funding and a variety of other services.

A government shutdown would freeze that during a crucial time of the year for farmers. This is especially drastic for Iowa because the economy is so closely tied to agriculture.

Farmers are also required to make an annual payment to the USDA as part of the Conservation Reserve Program, or CRP. Workers say the USDA won’t be able to take CRP payments during a shutdown- a special problem for Iowa - a state with the most CRP contracts in the nation.

