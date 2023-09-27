Fog possible early, a few showers still out there today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect variations in visibility this morning as fog develops in some areas.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for parts of the TV9 viewing area until mid-morning, as visibility could be as low as one-quarter mile or less at times. This looks more likely in areas along and south of U.S. Highway 30. Use those low beams in foggy areas, reduce speed, and allow for proper stopping distance when visibility is reduced.

Visibility, in miles, in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Fog should begin to break up by mid to late morning, and some low clouds should break up a bit along with that. As a result, partly cloudy skies will be possible by this afternoon, along with a few residual isolated showers. This is due to the influence of the same storm system that has been our main weather driver over the past few days, but it’s getting farther and farther away. Thus, activity today should be even less widespread than yesterday, and generally lighter. Highs reach similar levels as Tuesday in the upper 60s to low 70s.

More fog is possible to kick off Thursday, potentially affecting more of the area. By later in the day, we’ll wind up with partly cloudy skies but no chance of additional rainfall. Temperatures will be a little bit higher, reaching the mid 70s.

This is the start of a bigger warm-up that really takes hold into the weekend. Breezier southerly winds kick in on Friday, pushing highs into the upper 70s or low 80s. The climb continues into the weekend, with highs then easily hitting the mid 80s in many locations. For this time of year, that’s 10 to 15 degrees above normal, and only a handful of degrees short of records. It comes with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions, too.

Warm weather sticks around through at least the middle of next week, when our weather pattern shifts a bit to become a little more active. The first sign of this is a chance for a few showers and storms by Wednesday, as temperatures turn only slightly cooler.

