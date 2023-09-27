Show You Care
Fog moves in overnight with warming weather expected into the weekend

Look for partly cloudy skies on Thursday and drier weather expected into the upcoming weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds are beginning to break-up and more sunshine is expected the rest of the week with warming temperatures.

Fog is expected to form overnight and could be dense at times for the Thursday morning commute.
Fog is expected to form overnight and could be dense at times for the Thursday morning commute.(KCRG)

Tonight, look for temperatures in the upper 50s. Fog will again be able to form into early Thursday morning with some patches of dense fog possible. Look for partly cloudy skies on Thursday and drier weather expected into the upcoming weekend. Friday features more sunshine and even warmer temperatures as highs climb to the low to mid 80s. Dew points climb during this time too and it will still feel summer-like as we head into October this weekend with weekend highs in the middle 80s.

