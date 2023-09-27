Show You Care
First of its kind sober living home opening in Johnson County

This comes at a time when the Journal of American Medical Association shows alcohol-related deaths in women are increasing.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit is putting the final touches on its new sober living home in Iowa City. It’s the first of its kind in Johnson County.

Iowa City Sober Living focuses on providing a safe sober environment for women in early recovery. This come at a time when the JAMA showed alcohol-related deaths in women were increasing. It’s a need board member Lindsey Sinn knows well.

“Dealing with addiction off and on for the last twenty years,” she said. "

This new house will give women coming out of treatment an option to continue practicing sober living. Hannah Hayes was still unpacking her belongings. She will be the House Manager.

“This is a whole new outlook for Johnson County and Iowa City,” she said. “We are going to have many opportunities here for women in the community.”

According to JAMA, between 2018 and 2020, women saw a 14% increase in alcohol-related deaths.

“Getting sober and putting down the drink or drug is only the first step,” said Merilee Ramsey, a co-founder of the nonprofit.

This house is a place for women who’ve already been through a drug treatment program and are sober but aren’t quite ready to live independently. Women will pay rent and can stay as long as they need.

“We want to be able to touch all those realms of individuals lives,” she said.

This is a new place for women struggling with any type of addiction, but they said it was also filling a growing need in the community.

“It’s hard to get into a treatment center, and even once you do, you have to have good insurance, but after that what,” said Sinn. “That’s the hard part, and that’s where we will come in to offer women the next step.”

Iowa Sober Living is hosting an open house this Sunday from 2-5. People wanting to apply can do so by visiting the Iowa Sober Living website.

