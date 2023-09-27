Show You Care
Dubuque ice arena kicks off hockey season with new partnership and name

Dubuque's ImOn Arena
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, Dubuque’s city-owned ice arena unveiled its new name: ImOn Arena.

The announcement comes following a five-year naming rights agreement with the Cedar Rapids-based company.

“We are excited to start sharing the ice arena’s new brand and look,” said Stacy Kansky, Chief Commercial Officer for Q Casino and DRA “ImOn Communications is a great partner in helping create a fun environment for hockey fans and an attractive entertainment space for the City of Dubuque.”

Visitors will be able to see new updates and changes to the area that will come with the name change when the Dubuque Fighting Saints kick off their season home opener on September 29th. Officials say the changes will redevelop the building inside and out.

“The rebranding of the arena gives us an opportunity to add some new aesthetic features to the building, both inside and out.,” said Kathy Buhr, Schmitt Island Development Corporation’s (SID) Board Chair and Director of Strategic Philanthropy for DRA. “ImOn has been great to work with as we have prepared for the start of hockey season. They are immersing themselves in the community and are supportive of our efforts to redevelop the island and transform the ice arena into a place for events that bring people to Dubuque year-round.”

