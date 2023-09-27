Construction more than halfway complete at Univ. of Iowa Health Care North Liberty campus

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Members of the Iowa Board of Regents took an in-person tour of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics’ newest facility in North Liberty on Wednesday.

The hospital said construction on the new campus, located at the corner of Forevergreen Road and highway 965, is more than halfway completed. It’s expected to open in 2025.

It’s the first extension of the UI Health Care academic health system, and staff say there will be close coordination between the new campus and the Iowa City campus for patients and staff.

The new campus in North Liberty is part of a plan to add more space and provide more access to healthcare amid ongoing high capacity at its Iowa City campus.

The hospital says it plans to move the majority of its orthopedics and sports medicine department’s clinical, research and educational programs to North Liberty.

That move will open up space to expand other care services, medical education and research at the Iowa City location.

The North Liberty facility will feature:

A hospital and medical office building with:

84 clinic exam rooms

12 operating rooms

14 emergency care rooms

2 procedure rooms

36 inpatient beds

Urgent care for orthopedic injuries

Teaching and research space

State-of-the-art indoor and outdoor physical therapy space

Easy-to-access, drive-up location for patients with mobility challenges

Additional services include:

Retail pharmacy, including a drive-thru option

Lab services, including phlebotomy

Diagnostic imaging services, including general X-ray, MRI, CT, ultrasound, fluoroscopy, and others

Durable medical equipment, including orthotics and prosthetics

Cafeteria

Gift shop

The Iowa Board of Regents approved plans for the $400 million facility in September 2021 before crews held a groundbreaking in October of that year. The Board of Regents then approved an increase in the budget to $525,628,000 in July 2022, due to inflation and labor and material shortages.

Tour of UI Health Care’s new North Liberty campus on Forevergreen Road as construction continues on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. (Jesse Wallace | Jesse Wallace - University of Iowa Health Care)

