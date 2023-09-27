Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Construction more than halfway complete at Univ. of Iowa Health Care North Liberty campus

Members of the Iowa Board of Regents took an in-person tour of the University of Iowa Hospitals...
Members of the Iowa Board of Regents took an in-person tour of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics’ newest facility in North Liberty on Wednesday.(University of Iowa Health Care)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Members of the Iowa Board of Regents took an in-person tour of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics’ newest facility in North Liberty on Wednesday.

The hospital said construction on the new campus, located at the corner of Forevergreen Road and highway 965, is more than halfway completed. It’s expected to open in 2025.

It’s the first extension of the UI Health Care academic health system, and staff say there will be close coordination between the new campus and the Iowa City campus for patients and staff.

The new campus in North Liberty is part of a plan to add more space and provide more access to healthcare amid ongoing high capacity at its Iowa City campus.

The hospital says it plans to move the majority of its orthopedics and sports medicine department’s clinical, research and educational programs to North Liberty.

That move will open up space to expand other care services, medical education and research at the Iowa City location.

The North Liberty facility will feature:

  • A hospital and medical office building with:
  • 84 clinic exam rooms
  • 12 operating rooms
  • 14 emergency care rooms
  • 2 procedure rooms
  • 36 inpatient beds
  • Urgent care for orthopedic injuries
  • Teaching and research space
  • State-of-the-art indoor and outdoor physical therapy space
  • Easy-to-access, drive-up location for patients with mobility challenges

Additional services include:

  • Retail pharmacy, including a drive-thru option
  • Lab services, including phlebotomy
  • Diagnostic imaging services, including general X-ray, MRI, CT, ultrasound, fluoroscopy, and others
  • Durable medical equipment, including orthotics and prosthetics
  • Cafeteria
  • Gift shop

The Iowa Board of Regents approved plans for the $400 million facility in September 2021 before crews held a groundbreaking in October of that year. The Board of Regents then approved an increase in the budget to $525,628,000 in July 2022, due to inflation and labor and material shortages.

Tour of UI Health Care’s new North Liberty campus on Forevergreen Road as construction...
Tour of UI Health Care’s new North Liberty campus on Forevergreen Road as construction continues on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.(Jesse Wallace | Jesse Wallace - University of Iowa Health Care)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
One dead following Johnson County county crash
Investigators said Noah Debettignies, of Cedar Rapids, admitted to swaddling the baby and...
Cedar Rapids man charged after allegedly breaking baby’s leg and ribs
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it helped remove nearly 100 dogs and puppies, some just...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa removes nearly 100 dogs from central Iowa puppy mill
James Anthony Rupe
Operation Quickfind: James Rupe
(L to R) Hailee Rance and McKenna Rance.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Hailee and McKenna Rance

Latest News

Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour! (CNW Group/VStar Entertainment Group)
New live Baby Shark show coming to Cedar Rapids in February
A Missouri man is now facing charges after a fatal incident in Volga, Iowa in which two people...
Missouri man charged with Homicide by Vehicle after fatal Volga, Iowa incident
First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
Officials release name of 74-year-old woman killed in Johnson County crash
Two-thousand glass blown pumpkins are ready to go for Wisconsin’s seventh annual Glass Pumpkin...
Wisconsin orchard prepares 2,000 glass pumpkins for annual event