CommUnity Crisis Services lays off 100 employees, nothing will change locally

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - CommUnity Crisis Services is losing 100 employees, but almost all of them are out of state. This comes as the nonprofit lost a contract that provides backup chat and text support for the national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Even though they are losing such a large amount of workers, the organization wants Iowans to know they are still available to help them.

“You can still call 988, text 988, and receive that answer,” said CommUnity Crisis Services CEO Sarah Nelson. “That goes for 988 as well as all of the services that CommUnity offers in terms of food bank, mobile crisis response, Guide Link Center, financial support. Nothing is changing about any of the services that we offer.”

When they first began taking national texts and chats through the 988 suicide prevention hotline in 2022, the nonprofit was awarded a 6.5 million dollar contract.

With that money, CommUnity was able to hire more employees from other states to work remotely. Now, they are unable to fund those additional roles.

“With 988 comes a significant amount of funding so there were a lot more centers applying across the country to provide these services than have in the past. It was based on RFP scores and it was highly competitive,” said Nelson.

Because of the increased demand, more centers across the country adopted 988 services.

While it’s been a difficult process to let 100 employees go, Nelson says it is crucial they can still serve the state.

“It speaks to the importance of when you’re budget is through contracts making sure that you’re insulating other services so that if you were to lose a contract, you’re still able to provide those other services without any interruptions,” said Nelson.

