Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

CommUnity Crisis Services lays off 100 employees, nothing will change locally

CommUnity Crisis Services lays off 100 employees, nothing will change locally
By Libbie Randall
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - CommUnity Crisis Services is losing 100 employees, but almost all of them are out of state. This comes as the nonprofit lost a contract that provides backup chat and text support for the national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Even though they are losing such a large amount of workers, the organization wants Iowans to know they are still available to help them.

“You can still call 988, text 988, and receive that answer,” said CommUnity Crisis Services CEO Sarah Nelson. “That goes for 988 as well as all of the services that CommUnity offers in terms of food bank, mobile crisis response, Guide Link Center, financial support. Nothing is changing about any of the services that we offer.”

When they first began taking national texts and chats through the 988 suicide prevention hotline in 2022, the nonprofit was awarded a 6.5 million dollar contract.

With that money, CommUnity was able to hire more employees from other states to work remotely. Now, they are unable to fund those additional roles.

“With 988 comes a significant amount of funding so there were a lot more centers applying across the country to provide these services than have in the past. It was based on RFP scores and it was highly competitive,” said Nelson.

Because of the increased demand, more centers across the country adopted 988 services.

While it’s been a difficult process to let 100 employees go, Nelson says it is crucial they can still serve the state.

“It speaks to the importance of when you’re budget is through contracts making sure that you’re insulating other services so that if you were to lose a contract, you’re still able to provide those other services without any interruptions,” said Nelson.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
One dead following Johnson County county crash
First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
Officials release name of 74-year-old woman killed in Johnson County crash
Investigators said Noah Debettignies, of Cedar Rapids, admitted to swaddling the baby and...
Cedar Rapids man charged after allegedly breaking baby’s leg and ribs
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it helped remove nearly 100 dogs and puppies, some just...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa removes nearly 100 dogs from central Iowa puppy mill
James Anthony Rupe
Operation Quickfind: James Rupe

Latest News

Singer-songwriter Jake Stack says he’s played in a number of bands — and now works as a solo...
‘We’re trying to build that culture here’: Program works to support Iowa’s growing music industry
Officials Tour Construction for UIHC North Liberty Site
Officials Tour Construction for UIHC North Liberty Site
Officials Tour Construction for UIHC North Liberty Site
Officials Tour Construction for UIHC North Liberty Site
CommUnity Crisis Services lays off 100 employees, nothing will change locally
CommUnity Crisis Services lays off 100 employees, nothing will change locally