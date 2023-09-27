Cedar Rapids announces Disaster Recovery Rehabilitation Program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids has announced that applications for the city’s Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program are open.
The program is set to assist low-to-moderate income Cedar Rapids homeowners with up to $24,999 in project-related costs, or up to 50% of the pre-disaster assessed property value. This comes after the City was awarded $2.5 million through the Iowa Economic Development Authority to assist homeowners with Derecho-related repairs.
In order to qualify for the program, applicants must be the following requirements:
- Home must be the household’s primary residence (since 3/20/23) and within Cedar Rapids city limits.
- Home must be located outside the 100-year floodplain.
- The household’s gross income must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) which is $75,700 for a family of four.
- The property’s insurance, mortgage payments, and taxes must be current.
- An occupancy period of 2 years will be enforced by the recording of a forgivable mortgage on the property.
Interested applicants can apply on the program’s website here.
