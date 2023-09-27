Show You Care
Cedar Rapids announces Disaster Recovery Rehabilitation Program

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids has announced that applications for the city’s Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program are open.

The program is set to assist low-to-moderate income Cedar Rapids homeowners with up to $24,999 in project-related costs, or up to 50% of the pre-disaster assessed property value. This comes after the City was awarded $2.5 million through the Iowa Economic Development Authority to assist homeowners with Derecho-related repairs.

In order to qualify for the program, applicants must be the following requirements:

  • Home must be the household’s primary residence (since 3/20/23) and within Cedar Rapids city limits.
  • Home must be located outside the 100-year floodplain.
  • The household’s gross income must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) which is $75,700 for a family of four.
  • The property’s insurance, mortgage payments, and taxes must be current.
  • An occupancy period of 2 years will be enforced by the recording of a forgivable mortgage on the property.

Interested applicants can apply on the program’s website here.

