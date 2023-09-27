Caitlin Clark features in new Nike ad

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Nike Basketball ad features a sports figure that basketball fans are sure to recognize.

University of Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark features in the ad, which highlights new ‘Nike Tech’ apparel.

In a Twitter (X) post, the company wrote “Before you build something new, you have to break some ground.”

You can watch the ad below:

Before you build something new, you have to break some ground. This is #NikeTech 👷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/zTrVGtS6yY — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) September 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.