Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Caitlin Clark features in new Nike ad

Caitlin Clark features in new Nike ad(Courtesy: Nike Basketball)
Caitlin Clark features in new Nike ad(Courtesy: Nike Basketball)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Nike Basketball ad features a sports figure that basketball fans are sure to recognize.

University of Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark features in the ad, which highlights new ‘Nike Tech’ apparel.

In a Twitter (X) post, the company wrote “Before you build something new, you have to break some ground.”

You can watch the ad below:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
One dead following Johnson County county crash
First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
Officials release name of 74-year-old woman killed in Johnson County crash
Investigators said Noah Debettignies, of Cedar Rapids, admitted to swaddling the baby and...
Cedar Rapids man charged after allegedly breaking baby’s leg and ribs
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it helped remove nearly 100 dogs and puppies, some just...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa removes nearly 100 dogs from central Iowa puppy mill
James Anthony Rupe
Operation Quickfind: James Rupe

Latest News

What it takes to install the ice at Coralville's 'Xtreme Arena'
How to install the ice at Coralville’s ‘Xtreme Arena’
Hawks not dwelling on Penn St. loss
“You can’t lose the game twice,” Hawkeyes turning the page after 31-0 loss
Hawks not dwelling on Penn St. loss
Hawks not dwelling on Penn State beatdown
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Tuesday, September 26th, 2023