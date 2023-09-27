Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Show You Care
By Lauren Schwentker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Some customers who have made online purchases at a marketplace called Temu are warning others to think twice before they shop.

Temu offers customers almost anything from clothing to electronics.

Katlyn Murphy said she bought multiple items off of the app.

“I was skeptical of it because the app was giving me so many deals and notifications,” she said. “We bought a couple of different things and actually had a great experience.”

Temu is operated by the Chinese e-commerce company PDD Holdings Inc. headquartered in Boston and the app has more than 50 million downloads. The app sells heavily discounted goods which are sent directly to consumers from China.

However, the Better Business Bureau has it listed as a C+ rating due to hundreds of complaints against it.

Pamela Hernandez, a BBB representative, said to always read the privacy policy of the app or website to figure out how your data is being shared.

“It’s just important to do the research and check and see what the rating is and what other consumers are saying,” she said.

Feedback for the app featured a wide range of opinions, with some describing favorable experiences.

“Happy with everything I’ve ordered! I usually get my order in about 10 days,” one review said.

Other reviews detailed less than positive experiences.

“I received a package, and it was completely different than I ordered,” another review said.

The BBB released a statement about Temu, explaining that the online marketplace has engaged with the BBB and is working to respond to consumers’ concerns.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

