After an offensive breakout, Iowa State looks to reverse road woes at Oklahoma

"Communication is gonna be key all around"
By Jack Lido
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State’s 34 points against Oklahoma State were a season high, but they face a much tougher task against Oklahoma.

Redshirt freshman Rocco Becht attempted 38 passes against the Cowboys last Saturday, with a career high 348 yards and three touchdowns.

“It just shows that (the coaches) have trust in me,” Becht said Tuesday. “I gotta also be in the playbook (and) in the film room more.”

Redshirt sophomore Eli Sanders rushed for 58 yards last Saturday, and scored his first career touchdown. Sanders had been battling a hamstring injury, but looked sharp against the Cowboys.

“Just being more patient, understanding the offense, understanding where the blocks are getting to, who we’re trying to get to helps you a lot,” Sanders said. “The feel of the game has felt a lot different this year.”

Becht, Sanders and the Cyclone offense will face a Sooner defense that allows just 8.5 points per game, tied for second in the country.

Iowa State will attempt to win their first conference road game since October of 2021. The Cyclones have lost their last five road contests.

“Communication is gonna be key all around,” said Becht. “In practice, we’re blaring music, everybody’s loud, we’re going fast. Those are ways we prepare for this game.”

ISU and Oklahoma are set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. on FS1.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

