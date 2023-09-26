Scattered showers and storms possible, with some locally heavy rainfall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The same area of low pressure that brought scattered showers and storms on Monday will give us another chance today.

This is as it moves slowly through the region, already passing to our southeast but its associated upper-level disturbance still moving through the state. These features will still provide some lift to develop showers and storms at times throughout Tuesday. We’ve already seen some heavier storms, in terms of providing decent downpours, north of U.S. Highway 20 this morning, and this type of activity could spread elsewhere. With more cloud cover and a somewhat cooler air mass moving in, temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon accompany this chance for rain.

Due to the slow-moving nature of showers and storms that develop today, localized rainfall totals of an inch or more are possible. Those will be the exception, not the rule, and many areas may miss out on any rainfall whatsoever. Unfortunately, due to the hit-and-miss nature of the storms, it’s hard to determine who will see the heaviest rainfall with much confidence. There is some indication that northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin will be slightly favored a little higher than others.

Precipitation should wane quite a bit tonight as the storm system moves onward. We’ll keep around at least some cloud cover during that time, as temperatures fall into the upper 50s overnight. Scattered clouds, and even a residual isolated shower, will be likely on Wednesday with highs still in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

A more notable warm-up begins by the end of the week, as highs go from the mid 70s on Thursday to the mid 80s by the end of the weekend. This is at least 10 degrees above normal for the time of year, and a few degrees short of record highs for early October. Those looking for a more crisp, fall-like feel to the weather will have to wait a little bit longer.

