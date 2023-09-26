Show You Care
Scattered showers and storms around through tomorrow

Mild temperatures and a few chances for rain take us through the start of the work week.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mild temperatures and a few chances for rain take us through the start of the work week.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar
The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar.   (KCRG)

While the chance remains low, a few more scattered showers or thunderstorms remain possible into the day on Tuesday. These will be very hit or miss in nature and plenty of dry time and even sunshine will be present for a majority of the area during this time. Chances are highest during the peak heating of the day, in the afternoon and evening hours.

A few hit and miss showers are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.
A few hit and miss showers are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.(KCRG)

Look for highs in the low 70s today and tomorrow. We’ll warm through the rest of the week with highs climbing to the low and middle 80s by this weekend.

